WWE
  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE Raw
  • Injured WWE Superstar spotted ahead of potential in-ring return – Reports

Injured WWE Superstar spotted ahead of potential in-ring return – Reports

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Jul 08, 2023 20:40 IST
WWE is heading to Detroit for SummerSlam!
Could this WWE Superstar be making a return soon?

WWE Superstars often end up on the injury list, whether it is a main event talent like Cody Rhodes or a rising star like Grayson Waller, who recently returned to in-ring action. According to a new report, the former United States champion R-Truth was recently spotted in Birmingham, Alabama.

R-Truth has been with the WWE for over a decade, and has mostly played a comedic role in his second run with the company. After feuding with John Cena, Truth once again became a face with a new gimmick and entertained the audience for years on both RAW and SmackDown.

Last year, Truth was injured during a match on the developmental brand against Grayson Waller. It's been over six months and fans haven't seen the multi-time 24/7 Champion on weekly television. As mentioned earlier, according to a new report from PWInsider, Truth was recently spotted in Alabama. Check it out:

"R-Truth, who has been out since tearing his quad in November 2022 was spotted in Birmingham, Alabama earlier this week, likely getting checked out as part of the process for a potential return to the ring. His return had been delayed by an infection that required a new surgery a few months back." [H/T - PWInsider]
youtube-cover

It is highly possible that Truth is ready for an in-ring return as the surgery took place months ago, leaving ample time for the former United States champion to prepare for his return.

R-Truth's last WWE feud was against Grayson Waller

Last year, Triple H took over the creative department of WWE with a new regime after Vince McMahon seemingly retired and left the company. A few months in, the new regime slowly discontinued the 24/7 Championship from weekly television.

R-Truth and Dana Brooke rose to popularity with the gimmick title when McMahon was running the show. Nikki Cross was the last champion and dumped the title in a trash can on Monday Night RAW to end its run in WWE.

Meanwhile, Truth made a handful of appearances on the developmental brand and interacted with the stars such as Wes Lee and Grayson Waller after WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2022.

youtube-cover

In Truth's return match on the developmental brand, the former champion got injured during a high-spot against Grayson Waller with Waller winning the match via referee stoppage.

Do you want to see R-Truth return to Monday Night RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at Lacey Evans for s*xualizing his gimmick here.

Quick Links

Edited by Viraj Vaz
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...