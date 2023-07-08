Injured WWE Superstar spotted ahead of potential in-ring return – Reports

WWE Superstars often end up on the injury list, whether it is a main event talent like Cody Rhodes or a rising star like Grayson Waller, who recently returned to in-ring action. According to a new report, the former United States champion R-Truth was recently spotted in Birmingham, Alabama.

R-Truth has been with the WWE for over a decade, and has mostly played a comedic role in his second run with the company. After feuding with John Cena, Truth once again became a face with a new gimmick and entertained the audience for years on both RAW and SmackDown.

Last year, Truth was injured during a match on the developmental brand against Grayson Waller. It's been over six months and fans haven't seen the multi-time 24/7 Champion on weekly television. As mentioned earlier, according to a new report from PWInsider, Truth was recently spotted in Alabama. Check it out:

"R-Truth, who has been out since tearing his quad in November 2022 was spotted in Birmingham, Alabama earlier this week, likely getting checked out as part of the process for a potential return to the ring. His return had been delayed by an infection that required a new surgery a few months back." [H/T - PWInsider]

It is highly possible that Truth is ready for an in-ring return as the surgery took place months ago, leaving ample time for the former United States champion to prepare for his return.

R-Truth's last WWE feud was against Grayson Waller

Last year, Triple H took over the creative department of WWE with a new regime after Vince McMahon seemingly retired and left the company. A few months in, the new regime slowly discontinued the 24/7 Championship from weekly television.

R-Truth and Dana Brooke rose to popularity with the gimmick title when McMahon was running the show. Nikki Cross was the last champion and dumped the title in a trash can on Monday Night RAW to end its run in WWE.

Meanwhile, Truth made a handful of appearances on the developmental brand and interacted with the stars such as Wes Lee and Grayson Waller after WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2022.

In Truth's return match on the developmental brand, the former champion got injured during a high-spot against Grayson Waller with Waller winning the match via referee stoppage.

