Injury status of AJ Styles, Bayley, and another top WWE star - Reports

AJ Styles, Bayley, and former United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura have all been off TV recently. A new report has emerged with an update on their status.

The Phenomenal One hasn't appeared on a televised WWE show since he lost to Cody Rhodes in an 'I Quit' match at Clash at the Castle for the Undisputed WWE Championship. The Role Model was last seen at SummerSlam where she dropped the WWE Women's Championship to Nia Jax. The King of Strong Style's last televised match was on an episode of RAW in April.

According to Fightful Select, AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura made the trip to Europe along with other WWE talent to perform at live events ahead of Bash in Berlin. Neither of them are injured. The site added that even though Bayley has been off TV for the past few weeks, she's doing fine and also traveled overseas for the tour.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

AJ Styles, Bayley, and Shinsuke Nakamura have all wrestled in WWE this week

Even though AJ Styles was last seen at Clash at the Castle, he and Cody Rhodes have wrestled each other three times this week alone during the European tour ahead of Bash in Berlin. Cody is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Kevin Owens at the Premium Live Event.

Shinsuke Nakamura's most recent match was yesterday in Germany. He competed in a fatal 4-way match for the United States Championship against LA Knight, Ilja Dragunov, and Ludwig Kaiser at a live event in Stuttgart. Bayley has also wrestled multiple times since she lost to Nia Jax at SummerSlam. She had a few matches this week in Europe as part of the tour.

Expand Tweet

This week's episode of SmackDown will take place in Berlin. Nia Jax will defend her WWE Women's Championship against Michin at the event. It won't be shocking if The Role Model returns on Friday night.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback