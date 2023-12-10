Interesting note on CM Punk's AEW firing ahead of massive WWE announcement - Reports

A recent report has provided some interesting details about CM Punk's AEW firing ahead of making a massive decision on the upcoming WWE Monday Night RAW.

In September, The Best in the World was terminated from his All Elite Wrestling contract following an altercation with Jack Perry at the 2023 All In event. Tony Khan had stated that Punk's incident was regrettable and endangered people backstage.

Within just two months, the 45-year-old star made his homecoming return to WWE after nearly ten years at WWE Survivor Series in Chicago. The Second City Saint has now appeared on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT Deadline since his return.

Last night on NXT Deadline, the former world champion shared that on the upcoming episode of the red brand show, he will announce if he signs with NXT, SmackDown, or RAW, after sharing a wholesome moment with Shawn Michaels.

It appears that CM Punk is extremely excited in his latest stint with World Wrestling Entertainment, which put a big question mark on his AEW firing.

Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio stated that The Best in the World was not at all upset after he was let go from AEW, and that he was looking forward to being terminated from Tony Khan's promotion.

"I know that when he [CM Punk] was fired [from AEW], I know he was not that upset when he was fired. I was told he was looking to be fired, he was not that upset to be fired."

CM Punk and Shawn Michaels shared a hug at WWE NXT Deadline

The Heartbreak Kid jokingly called out The Straight Edge Superstar for wearing Bret "The Hitman" Hart's merchandise at the NXT show. Punk told Michaels not to be upset since the two WWE Hall of Famers had put their rivalry to bed and made it up a few years ago on RAW.

The Best in the World then took out his phone and said he wanted to click a picture with Shawn Michaels because the 45-year-old star grew up watching him. In the closing moments of the segment, the two men shared a hug as a gesture of putting their issues in the past, and moving forward in WWE.

CM Punk already addressed on SmackDown that he wants to headline the WrestleMania 40 main event. It remains to be seen where the 45-year-old star will go after the upcoming WWE RAW.

