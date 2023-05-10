Interesting note on Roman Reigns' advertisement for major upcoming WWE event

Current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is yet to appear on WWE programming since RAW after WrestleMania. However, an interesting point about his appearance on an upcoming SmackDown show at Madison Square Garden, New York, has come to the fore.

World Wrestling Entertainment will be back at MSG on July 7, 2023, to host a SmackDown TV show. The Tribal Chief, The Usos, Bianca Belair, Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory, and others are mentioned in local advertising for the event.

Per the official Madison Square Garden website, current champions such as Belair, Theory, and Reigns are featured but do not have titles mentioned or shown on the posters. This is because the match card may be subject to change.

Unlike previous promotions, the interesting note on The Tribal Chief is that he is not being advertised with both titles for the upcoming blue brand show in MSG.

According to WWE's official website, Reigns will appear on the May 12 edition of SmackDown and has the Undisputed Universal Championship on his shoulders. He is also being promoted for Night of Champions and Money in the Bank with both titles.

However, The Tribal Chief has not even been posted on the listings on WWE's site when the blue brand returns to The Garden in July 2023.

Surprisingly, in 2022 when Monday Night RAW came to MSG on July 25, Roman Reigns was advertised as holding the WWE and Universal Championships, but that's not the case this year.

Disclaimer: The fact that Belair and Theory are being advertised without titles may be convenient because The EST recently switched brands and may not have images with new titles until the transition is completed. Theory's absence of a title on the poster could indicate that he is about to ditch it or that it is just hidden.

Ava could join Roman Reigns' faction, according to Zilla Fatu

Zilla Fatu, a member of the legendary family, recently stated confidently that The Rock's daughter Ava would appear in The Bloodline in the future.

Fatu wants to be a Bloodline member and imagines joining the group alongside the NXT star. Zilla mentioned that he was Ava's age and was confident Roman Reigns would find a place for her in the faction.

On The Be Someone podcast, Zilla Fatu discussed the future of the heel stable.

"Just something along the lines of Ava. That's Rock's daughter. Something along with her. She's in NXT. We're the same age. So they might have her in the — I know they're gonna put her in The Bloodline eventually. But, you know, me, her, Solo [Sikoa]." [H/T - POST Wrestling]

It remains to be seen if NXT star Ava Raine will join Roman Reigns and co. in The Bloodline stable.

Do you think The Tribal Chief will appear at MSG for SmackDown in July 2023? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes