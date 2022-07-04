Interesting claim on Ronda Rousey's demand regarding the SmackDown Women's Championship

Ronda Rousey lost her SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE Money in the Bank 2022 last night. An interesting claim has now emerged regarding her demand to lose the title.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet was scheduled to defend her title against Natalya at the event and managed to successfully retain it. However, the winner of the 2022 Women's Money in the Bank ladder match, Liv Morgan, appeared after the match and cashed in her contract on Rousey. Liv managed to roll-up Rousey for a three-count to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

Following the match, Rousey hugged Liv Morgan and the two shared a moment of respect in the ring before Rousey made her way to the back, letting Liv celebrate with the WWE Universe. Now, Rousey's personal photographer has allegedly mentioned on social media that the SmackDown star never asked to be the champion. Additionally, she apparently demanded to lose her title to the most passionate competitor on WWE's roster.

"Respect to Ronda Rousey, who never wanted or asked to be champion... And demanded that the most passionate pro wrestler be awarded the most prestigious title in our industry... #respect."

Reported plans for Ronda Rousey after losing the SmackDown Women's Championship

Ronda Rousey returned to WWE earlier this year as a surprise entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match and went on to win it. She then challenged the then SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38 but couldn't win the title. At WrestleMania Backlash, Rousey defeated Flair in a brutal "I Quit" match to win the title.

Fans were expecting Rousey to hold on to the title for a long time, making last night's successful MITB cash in a huge surprise. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE is currently planning to have a rematch between Ronda Rousey and SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan at this year's SummerSlam.

"Right now, the plan is Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam, which kind of surprises me in a lot of ways. Especially because they didn’t leave with any heat. Ronda just hugged her, walked out of the ring, and let her have her moment," said Meltzer.

There's no denying that defeating a star like Rousey is surely a huge achievement for Liv Morgan. However, it is to be seen whether she can repeat this again at SummerSlam if WWE decides to book the two in a rematch.

