Internal belief that Vince McMahon will try his best to bring back top star at SummerSlam after 443 days - Reports

As per a WWE personality, Vince McMahon will go to great lengths to bring a top name back for SummerSlam 2023.

Randy Orton has been away from WWE TV for more than a year now. On the May 20, 2022 episode of WWE SmackDown, Orton and Matt Riddle lost their RAW Tag Team titles to Jey and Jimmy Uso. Orton was then sidelined with an injury and he is still out of action, more than a year later.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful recently reported that Orton has yet to resume training for in-ring return. Shortly after, SRS shared an actual quote shared with him by someone in WWE. As per the unnamed personality, Vince McMahon would go to any lengths to make an Orton return a reality at SummerSlam 2023.

"Who am I to say that Vince might not call in on pain meds screaming about how they need Randy to punt someone Saturday? I can't say it's impossible" An actual quote from someone in WWE when I asked about Randy Orton's Summerslam status lol."

Vince McMahon has always been a massive fan of Randy Orton

Randy Orton completed 20 years in WWE last year. McMahon pushed Orton shortly after he made his way to the main roster in mid-2002. He was put in Evolution alongside Batista, Ric Flair, and Triple H.

Over the next several years, Vince McMahon heavily pushed Orton as the top heel in WWE. The Viper is regarded by many as the greatest heel of all time. His disturbing actions toward some of WWE's biggest babyfaces over the years have convinced fans that no one can touch him when it comes to being a top heel.

It's a given that if Orton ends up appearing at SummerSlam, he will receive a massive pop from the fans in attendance. Fans have been clamoring for him to make a return for quite some time now.

What do you think? What would be your reaction if Orton makes a surprise return at SummerSlam?

