"Internal documents" reveals surprising news about Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania status - Reports

There has been a lot of speculation regarding Cody Rhodes since January 2022. While it all seemed like a storyline for him in AEW, he made a legitimate exit from the company along with his wife Brandi Rhodes. With multiple rumors about his WWE signing, a surprising new report has emerged regarding his potential status for WrestleMania 38.

There were recent reports that suggested that Rhodes' return to WWE after six years wasn't set in stone. However, another report stated that the company is interested in bringing him in and the creative team is currently working on plans for him.

There is a lot of speculation about when he could potentially return. While some have suggested that appearing at WrestleMania would create a buzz, others have speculated that the RAW after The Show of Shows is the perfect place to re-debut the former Intercontinental Champion.

According to a WWE creative writer who spoke with RSN, as of now, Cody Rhodes is scheduled for WrestleMania as per the "internal documents":

"I know what’s scheduled for Cody for Mania, and that it’s still on the list. If it’s changed, no one has told us yet or corrected the internal documents. Cody, as of an hour ago, still on internal documents for WrestleMania,” stated the report.

This comes as huge news, although plans can change at any given time. If WWE decides to debut him on the RAW after WrestleMania, they certainly can.

Cody Rhodes @CodyRhodes I’ll let you in on a little secret, wrestling fans are the face of it all - I was lucky to carry the baton for several years, and I am incredibly proud of the changes we made for the industry and livelihood of wrestlers the world over. A great time, stuff for the history books Philip John Basile @PhilipJBasile I find myself multiple times a day searching for clues as to where @CodyRhodes will end up. He truly was the face of #AEW I find myself multiple times a day searching for clues as to where @CodyRhodes will end up. He truly was the face of #AEW I’ll let you in on a little secret, wrestling fans are the face of it all - I was lucky to carry the baton for several years, and I am incredibly proud of the changes we made for the industry and livelihood of wrestlers the world over. A great time, stuff for the history books twitter.com/philipjbasile/… ♥️ I’ll let you in on a little secret, wrestling fans are the face of it all - I was lucky to carry the baton for several years, and I am incredibly proud of the changes we made for the industry and livelihood of wrestlers the world over. A great time, stuff for the history books twitter.com/philipjbasile/…

How different will things be for Cody Rhodes in WWE?

When Cody Rhodes left WWE in 2016, he had a big chip on his shoulder. He went on to become the hottest star in the independent wrestling scene and would wrestle for multiple top promotions before AEW became his home.

It was a bit surprising that he left All Elite Wrestling as he seemed to be a key part of the project, but a report suggested that he had creative control taken from him. It's unclear whether The American Nightmare will receive that same creative power should he sign with WWE again.

However, Cody Rhodes is returning as an entirely different and more complete wrestler. He has all the tools to make it big, and it will be interesting to see if things work out differently for him this time around.

Edited by Kaushik Das