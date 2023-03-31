Internal rumblings in WWE on Matt Riddle's future with the company - Reports

WWE Superstar Matt Riddle could be on his way back to the roster, as per recent reports.

Riddle made a name for himself in NXT and the main roster with his carefree attitude and athletic in-ring style. However, his personal and professional life came under turmoil during the latter half of last year. The former RK-Bro member failed a second drug test and was surrounded by controversy over his recent divorce.

PWInsider, in a recent report, clarified that Matt Riddle's WWE return is a "developing story" at this point. The online news site also mentioned that there were internal discussions and creative pitches around his return were being discussed. As of this writing, the plan for the Ultimate Bro is to remain a part of the RAW roster.

With just a few days left for WrestleMania, Riddle is not in Los Angeles for the grand event. However, arrangements could be made for the superstar to be brought in later in the weekend or for the RAW after WrestleMania. This news comes at an interesting time since there was speculation a few days ago stating that Riddle's name was not even being discussed backstage in WWE.

Matt Riddle was last seen on the December 5 episode of RAW

In a tag team match against The Usos, Matt Riddle sought the help of Kevin Owens. The match aired on the December 5 edition of RAW and was the last time Riddle was on TV.

The Usos defended the Undisputed tag titles successfully. In the aftermath of the match, Solo Sikoa brutally assaulted The Original Bro, leading to the popular star being carried out of the arena on a stretcher.

This was WWE actually writing Riddle off TV for violating their Wellness Policy. Subsequently, the 37-year-old star was sent to rehab and has been recovering well.

