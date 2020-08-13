Is Braun Strowman lying about Alexa Bliss?

The storyline featuring Alexa Bliss, Braun Strowman and The Fiend took an exciting turn on last week's episode of SmackDown. The Monster Among Men outrightly claimed that he didn't care about the former Women's champion, effectively rendering The Fiend's mind games entirely useless.

However, is Braun Strowman serious about the statement he made on SmackDown? Probably not as he could be lying to add another twist to the storyline.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda's Dropkick DiSKussions podcast, Tom Colohue and Korey Gunz discussed the ongoing SmackDown angle.

Tom brought up the theory of Braun Strowman lying about his feelings towards Alexa Bliss in a bid to encourage The Fiend to release Alexa Bliss. It makes sense from a storyline perspective as The Fiend has been using Bliss to get into Braun Strowman's head.

Removing Alexa Bliss out of the picture leaves Bray Wyatt without a vital bargaining chip. Tom stated that it might have been a standard negotiating tactic that was used to push the storyline forward.

It could be revealed on the upcoming few episodes that Braun Strowman does indeed care for Alexa Bliss.

Should WWE focus on establishing the kayfabe relationship between Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss?

Tom Colohue was also critical about the lack of emphasis on WWE's part to truly establish the relationship and history between Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman.

The kayfabe romance was teased a long time ago, and the Superstars mentioned above were primarily pushed to be together in the Mixed Match Challenge. Beyond the competition, WWE didn't explore the angle, and Tom found the current situation between Bliss and Strowman a bit confusing.

Moving forward, Tom explained that he would like to see WWE build upon the relationship between Strowman and Bliss. He also noted that the Fiend could also have a storyline with Bliss after SummerSlam, if WWE wishes to go down that path. It was teased on SmackDown as Alexa Bliss caressed The Fiend's face which put off Bray Wyatt's alter ego.

Advertisement

Tom concluded by adding that Alexa Bliss could play significant roles with regards to the futures of both Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman after SummerSlam.

Here's what Tom explained on the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast:

"I think it's the option that almost nobody has almost picked up on. I think Braun is lying. I think Braun is lying to try and encourage the Fiend to let Alexa Bliss go. It's the standard negotiating tactic. Take away the leverage. He has something you want. Okay, make him let her go, because if you don't care about her, what benefit is there to the Fiend of keeping control of Alexa Bliss. None whatsoever. I think Braun is just lying in an attempt to have her released, or I'd imagine this week or next week coming back and essentially admitting the fact that he wants her back, but at the same point, he never had her to begin with. And this is confusing thing of all for me. They haven't established an actual relationship between Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss.

Yes, there was clearly a brief flirtation several years ago, but a lot can change in that time. They've not really been seen on TV together. I'm not aware of there being a relationship, particularly in kayfabe; obviously, they have shown they really like each other personally. But, in fact, there is a Ride Along with the two of them which I found really entertaining. But professionally, in kayfabe, there is no connection here. I think they should work towards establishing that connection going forwards and maybe that would be Braun Strowman's storyline afterwards, but it could also be The Fiend's, of course. Alexa Bliss could really shape the future for both men and frankly, the people writing this, primarily, are Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss."

What do you guys think? Is Braun Strowman just lying and will there be another twist in the tale in the story leading up to the Universal title match at SummerSlam?