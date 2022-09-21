It's now reportedly "a matter of time" until Bray Wyatt makes his WWE return

It sounds like Bray Wyatt is on his way back to WWE.

During a commercial break on SmackDown Friday night, WWE played "White Rabbit" by Jefferson Airplane, which ended with a red light shining over the arena. This continued over the weekend at WWE's Live Events and also took place last night during a commercial break at Monday Night RAW.

This led to a QR code being visible on RAW last night during a backstage segment with Austin Theory. The QR code ultimately teased a big reveal this Friday night on SmackDown. Many within the WWE Universe believe these teases are being done for the return of Bray Wyatt.

While Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (via Fightful Select) has been unable to confirm that the "White Rabbit" teases are for Bray Wyatt, numerous people within the company have told him that they expect Wyatt back sooner rather than later. With some saying that it's only "a matter of time."

Sapp has spoken to talent, on-screen staff, and members of production regarding the "White Rabbit" teases, and no one he has spoken to has been briefed by WWE management regarding who this is for. However, almost everyone he spoke to believes it's related to Wyatt returning to the company.

It is suspected that Bray Wyatt is behind the "White Rabbit" teases

Fightful's report about the backstage secrecy surrounding the "White Rabbit" teases was also backed up by WrestleVotes today.

And while sources suspect this is the return of Wyatt, the reveal is currently being "withheld" from everyone backstage.

"Asked a source about the White Rabbit deal, source said while he suspects its Bray Wyatt, he said it's being "withheld" from everyone. WWE has been able to draw significant interest from this, w/o it being a 'TV storyline' & they'd like to keep it as quiet as possible," WrestleVotes said in a tweet.

