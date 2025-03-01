Jacob Fatu facing Roman Reigns was not an accident; huge plans - Reports

WWE seemingly has plans for Jacob Fatu and Roman Reigns, as per a recent report. There seems to be a lot of focus on Fatu's career from the company at this point in time.

Ad

Jacob Fatu's arrival saw him immediately become a huge attraction in the Stamford-based company. Not only has he been a destructive force as part of The Bloodline under Solo Sikoa, but he's also now found his own rhythm and it seems, that WWE has more than a few plans for him.

Fightful Select reported on the matter and said that Jacob Fatu's confrontation with Roman Reigns' was not an accident at all. Those in creative and the higher-ups all expect him to be a top star in the company and emerge from The Bloodline story as such. It appears that the star could be involved in huge plans with Roman Reigns, but the nature of those ideas was not made clear by the report.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Previously, those in charge of WWE had passed on signing Fatu, but the moment he became available this time, the current regime decided to sign him up immediately.

The report also said his appearances and interactions have been carefully crafted since he arrived in the Stamford-based promotion. WWE is well aware of how The Samoan Werewolf is viewed as a top star by the audience as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback