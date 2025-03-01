  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Jacob Fatu facing Roman Reigns was not an accident; huge plans - Reports

Jacob Fatu facing Roman Reigns was not an accident; huge plans - Reports

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Mar 01, 2025 00:14 GMT
The stars are set for a feud (Credit: WWE.com)
Are the Samoan stars on a collision course? [Image credits: WWE.com]

WWE seemingly has plans for Jacob Fatu and Roman Reigns, as per a recent report. There seems to be a lot of focus on Fatu's career from the company at this point in time.

Ad

Jacob Fatu's arrival saw him immediately become a huge attraction in the Stamford-based company. Not only has he been a destructive force as part of The Bloodline under Solo Sikoa, but he's also now found his own rhythm and it seems, that WWE has more than a few plans for him.

Fightful Select reported on the matter and said that Jacob Fatu's confrontation with Roman Reigns' was not an accident at all. Those in creative and the higher-ups all expect him to be a top star in the company and emerge from The Bloodline story as such. It appears that the star could be involved in huge plans with Roman Reigns, but the nature of those ideas was not made clear by the report.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Previously, those in charge of WWE had passed on signing Fatu, but the moment he became available this time, the current regime decided to sign him up immediately.

The report also said his appearances and interactions have been carefully crafted since he arrived in the Stamford-based promotion. WWE is well aware of how The Samoan Werewolf is viewed as a top star by the audience as well.

Quick Links

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी