Jade Cargill avoids surgery following accident on WWE SmackDown - Reports 

Jade Cargill was part of the SmackDown main event this week, but came up short after Nia Jax threw her face-first into the steel steps.

Ad

The former champion was then left covered in blood with a nasty gash on her face, which she later shared online after the match. In a new update, PWInsider Elite has confirmed that Cargill was able to avoid the need for plastic surgery following the accident, which has come as a relief.

It's unclear how long Cargill will be sidelined following the injury, since her story with the Women's Championship has now seemingly come to an end, but it could open up a story for her with Nia Jax heading into Survivor Series.

Ad

Trending

Cargill was able to finish up the match despite the injury, but there were several errors in the closing stages of the bout, so it's unclear what was actually supposed to happen. That being said, it's clear Stratton was supposed to retain.

What's next for Jade Cargill on WWE SmackDown

Jade Cargill has several options moving forward, as the Women's Champion has now moved on to her next chapter with Stephanie Vaquer heading into Crown Jewel.

Ad

Tiffany Stratton and Stephanie Vaquer will battle it out for the right to call themselves the Women's Crown Jewel Champion. Jade Cargill, on the other hand, could now be out of action for a few weeks whilst she waits for her face to fully heal after needing stitches, and then go after Nia Jax, or she could pick up where she left off this week on SmackDown.

WWE makes the trip to Australia for Crown Jewel: Perth next weekend, and if she makes the trip, then she will be part of the shows that will be streamed much earlier around the world from October 10th.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Phillipa Marie Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.



Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.



Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.



Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.



She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.



Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee Know More