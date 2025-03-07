Jade Cargill involved in a real-life backstage incident with 44-year-old WWE star - Reports

Jade Cargill has been making waves since returning to WWE at the Elimination Chamber 2025 Premium Live Event. However, an old incident concerning the former AEW star has come to light, with a report stating that she was involved in a backstage confrontation with a fellow female star, Shayna Baszler.

Jade Cargill was on the shelf for months following a mysterious backstage attack. She was replaced by Naomi, who stepped in to become one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champion with Bianca Belair. The Storm made her return at Elimination Chamber, where she went right after Naomi, almost confirming that it was The Glow who took her out.

While we are yet to see the follow-up on the storyline, a real incident involving Jade has come to light. As per Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the former AEW Superstar got into a backstage altercation with Shayna Baszler, and the latter was even ready to fight her before the management intervened and calmed the situation down.

“There was a confrontation that took place a few months ago before the Cargill injury involving Cargill and Baszler. It’s been confirmed by a half dozen people that it happened, but nobody went into details past Cargill had rubbed enough people in the Raw women’s division the wrong way and Baszler was wanting to fight her until management found out and calmed the situation down.”

It was also noted that the incident occurred during the period when Jade and Bianca were competing against Baszler and Zoey Stark:

“I don’t know what in particular happened other than it wasn’t just one thing, and the belief is that some of this stemmed from inside the ring in those matches and some didn’t.”

Dave Meltzer also reported that, as per his sources, Cargill has even more animosity with the SmackDown women's division.

Jade Cargill looks set to be a prominent part of WWE programming on The Road to WrestleMania

Jade Cargill was on the sidelines for nearly four months due to injury. She was written off the TV programming with a mysterious backstage attack. However, The Storm made her return at WWE Elimination Chamber, where she hinted at going after Liv Morgan before taking out Naomi.

Jade Cargill looks set to be featured prominently on WWE programming following her return. She could likely face Naomi at WrestleMania 41. However, many believe that Bianca Belair was the mastermind behind the attack on her partner, and the two could soon clash.

