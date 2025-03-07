Jade Cargill offended the Women's Locker Room with recent actions - Reports 

Jade Cargill returned to WWE at Elimination Chamber, and while she has revealed who her attacker was, it seems that she has also managed to offend the whole of the Women's Locker Room with her recent promo video.

Ad

Cargill recently released a video promo where she talked about the women of WWE being wolves in the shape of women and claimed they demanded respect. Fightful Select noted that this got the women talking and many took the comment personally since her issues with Shayna Baszler from 2024 had been kept quiet.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Cargill returned and took out Naomi at Elimination Chamber as it appears that she was the one behind her attack, which kept her out of action for several months. The report also noted that Cargill pushed to return much sooner than she was expected to, but WWE wanted her to be cleared by their own team.

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

What's next for Jade Cargill on WWE SmackDown?

Jade Cargill is the hot topic of conversation in WWE at present. The former Women's Tag Team Champion made her return at Elimination Chamber and made quite the statement. Tonight on SmackDown is her turn to reveal if it was just Naomi behind the brutal attack or if she thinks Bianca Belair could have been in on it as well.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cargill seemed to make it clear that she knew it wasn't Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, but since Cargill has had access to social media the whole time she was sidelined, it's hard to understand why she didn't tell Belair that she knew who her attacker was all along.

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown will be huge in the overall story, and it'll be interesting if Naomi is made part of the show despite being injured at Elimination Chamber and recently being seen in a neck brace.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback