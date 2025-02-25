Jade Cargill set for imminent WWE return following RAW shocker - Reports

The WWE Universe is buzzing in a major way over the eventual comeback of Jade Cargill. The top talent has been away since November, but recent inside updates show that the former AEW star is almost ready to return. Sources have just provided a new update on plans for Cargill following Monday's RAW.

Big Money Jade was sidelined after a mystery attacker angle in November, while Women's Tag Team Champions with Bianca Belair. Amid speculations on Cargill's hiatus, Naomi was chosen to be Belair's new partner in December. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez tried to take credit for the attack this month, then they dethroned Belair and Naomi of the titles in Monday's RAW main event.

Officials are focused on Cargill's return storyline now that The EST and The Glow are no longer champions. PWInsider adds that Jade is expected back on WWE TV imminently, as early as Friday's SmackDown or Saturday's Elimination Chamber. This is in line with the pre-RAW rumors.

WWE officials had narrowed Cargill's attacker down to two superstars as of around one month ago, but it remains to be seen if that has changed. Plans call for Jade to pursue the attacker once they are publicly confirmed, setting up a potential WrestleMania 41 battle.

WWE has protected Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair

Jade Cargill is headed back to WWE action soon, just in time for WrestleMania 41. Bianca Belair continued to defend the Women's Tag Team Championship until this week, selecting Naomi as her partner.

World Wrestling Entertainment seemingly has plans to keep Cargill's mega-push going, despite rumors and fan speculation. PWInsider added that one significant reason for the attacker storyline was to get the tag team titles off Belair and Cargill without either superstar taking a pin. Naomi was pinned on RAW when Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez won the titles.

Cargill reportedly worked on other projects and vacationed with family while away. The inaugural AEW TBS Champion spent the past few weeks at the Performance Center to train for her return, but recently wrapped up her stint at the PC. This has also fueled rumors on when she will be back.

