Jade Cargill set to undergo a big change for WrestleMania XL - Reports

A recent report has indicated that WWE Superstar Jade Cargill will undergo a significant change for WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia.

After taking the WWE Universe by storm during the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match, Cargill finally signed a contract with Nick Aldis on the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

The 31-year-old is set to appear in her first-ever WrestleMania after Aldis announced a six-woman tag team match pitting her, Bianca Belair, and Naomi against Damage CTRL's Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Dakota Kai.

According to a recent report by Corey Brennan of Fightful Select, Cargill's new entrance showcased on SmackDown has been in the works for quite some time and multiple changes were made by the company in the last few weeks. Brennan also mentioned that the entrance could see some more changes at WrestleMania as the idea was to build a foundation for it on the latest episode of the blue show.

Dutch Mantell praised Jade Cargill's appearance on WWE SmackDown

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell said he liked Jade Cargill's appearance on WWE SmackDown and enjoyed watching Dakota Kai.

Mantell further mentioned that he did not like some parts of the show as he almost went to sleep in the middle of them.

"Well, Jade Cargill looked great, she looked good, and Dakota Sky [Kai]. I hadn't paid a lot of attention to Dakota Kai. That girl is really good, really good. She can hold her own with all of them, and Jade Cargill looked great. There were parts of the show that just put me to sleep. That's what maintenance shows do. They just remind you, 'Hey this is what we got coming up, but we can't give all of it away here on this TV show.' It was a good maintenance show, I guess, but I almost went to sleep in the middle of it."

Many fans want to see a singles match between Cargill and Bianca Belair. It will be interesting to see if their pairing will lead to a potential feud in the future.

Meet the man who called CM Punk the softest man alive HERE

Poll : Are you excited for Jade Cargill's WrestleMania XL match? Absolutely, she's a star. No 0 votes View Discussion