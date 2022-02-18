Jeff Hardy and another former WWE Superstar expected to join AEW soon - Reports

The case of WWE releases signing with AEW looks set to continue as Jeff Hardy and Shane Strickland are expected to become All Elite.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed that former WWE stars Hardy and Strickland are expected to sign with AEW soon. The former Hit Row member was released from WWE back in November 2021 amongst budget cuts, but Hardy's release was more complicated.

The Charismatic Enigma will have to wait a couple more weeks until his 90-day non-compete clause expires to be able to show up at All Elite Wrestling. His brother Matt has been vocal about getting one last glorious run as the legendary tag team, The Hardy Boyz.

Another former WWE star who is also likely to be on his way to AEW is Buddy Matthews (FKA Buddy Murphy.) Buddy is expected to join forces with Malakai Black as part of his stable along with the newly recruited Brody King.

Why was Jeff Hardy released from WWE in the first place?

Jeff Hardy's release was complicated for all the parties involved. After exiting a house show mid-match, everyone was quite concerned for the wellbeing of the Charismatic Enigma.

Hardy allegedly refused WWE's request for rehab and this resulted in him being released from his contract back in December. The situation became more complex after the star's drug test came back negative. This culminated with Jeff Hardy being offered a spot in the Hall of Fame if he returned at the Royal Rumble, which he rejected.

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling Matt Hardy said on his Twitch stream Jeff Hardy is "happy and healthy" and "the best version of himself" following his WWE release Matt Hardy said on his Twitch stream Jeff Hardy is "happy and healthy" and "the best version of himself" following his WWE release 🙏 https://t.co/QClOzl279k

Speaking on his Twitch stream, Matt revealed that Jeff had turned the offer down because he didn't want to be inducted alone. He asked if his brother would be inducted alongside him, but that was not the case since he was under contract at AEW.

''Jeff asked ‘so you want to induct me into the Hall of Fame?’ And he said ‘well let me ask you, I know you guys have spoken with AEW. Is this going to be the Hardy Boyz? Is this myself and my brother Matt?’ And they go ‘oh, no no, no, no. We can’t get Matt. He’s under contract at AEW. You know, it would just be you.’ And Jeff said ‘well, that’s a hard no.’ He definitely stood up for the team of the Hardy Boyz." Matt said.

Would you like to see Jeff Hardy join AEW as part of The Hardy Boyz? Let us know in the comments.

