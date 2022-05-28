Jeff Jarrett reportedly returning to WWE for a major role

According to a report from PWInsider, Jeff Jarrett has come to terms on an agreement for a WWE return. The Hall of Famer looks set to assume a "high level executive" position dealing with the company's live event side of things.

A year following his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018, Jeff Jarrett was brought back into the promotion to work as a backstage producer, while making a few on-screen appearances.

Shortly after being promoted to the creative team, Jarrett departed the company in January of last year. Nonetheless, he did make an on-screen appearance for WWE earlier this year, sharing a backstage segment with Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs on SmackDown.

Jarrett was last seen on screen at Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide's most decorated event of the year, Triplemania XXX where he engaged in a brawl with Vampiro and Latin Lover.

Jeff Jarrett has had a lot of experience dealing with the current roster

Apart from having worked backstage in WWE with the same roster just a year back, Jarrett was responsible for a lot of backstage dealings on the TNA roster, some of whom are currently signed with WWE.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Jeff Jarrett shared his thoughts on stars like AJ Styles and Samoa Joe and how much of a hand they have had in changing the landscape of wrestling.

"I was in the position and I'm very thankful I was to give 'phenomenal talent,' pardon the pun, like AJ Styles, like Bobby Roode, like Samoa Joe...we could go on and on down that list of guys an opportunity to shine. But at the end of the day, Riju, they are the ones that picked up the ball and ran and scored and worked hard and busted their a** and made a name for themselves. I was very blessed to be in the spot that I was," [H/T Riju Dasgupta]

What are your thoughts on Jarrett returning to WWE? Do you think his experience within and outside the company could help bring about a change? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Brandon Nell