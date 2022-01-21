Current WWE Superstar cuts his hair after being "ordered" by John Laurinaitis - Reports

WWE's Head of Talent Relations, John Laurinaitis, reportedly ordered NXT Superstar Javier Bernal to cut his hair.

Bernal is all set to make his WWE in-ring debut on tonight's edition of 205 Live and will wrestle Draco Anthony in singles competition. He inked a deal with Vince McMahon's company last year after participating in the tryouts in Las Vegas.

As per the latest issue of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, John Laurinaitis “pretty much ordered” the young NXT star to get a haircut. Fans noticed that Bernal was sporting short hair in his latest Instagram post. He acknowledged the same in the caption to his post, as can be seen below:

"Catch me in action tomorrow night on @peacocktv 10/9c. Change has to happen for success stories to occur. ‼️🇨🇴I swear I’m a nice guy," wrote Bernal.

John Laurinaitis reportedly told Javier Bernal that he didn't need to cut his hair if he didn't want to

As per reports, John Laurinaitis noticed Javier Bernal during rehearsals and told him to shorten his hair. Additionally, Laurinaitis stated that the choice was up to the NXT star, who went ahead with the haircut.

Check out a picture of Bernal from last month in which he can be seen sporting a long set of hair:

Javier Bernal got a name change in late 2021 and was previously going by his real-life moniker of Randy José Beidelschies. Bernal wrote the following on Instagram in response to the name change:

“'You’re destined for greatness.' The little RJB was told those very words and I meant to live my life that way. A lot of blood, sweat, tears, and Diet Coke got me to this point. The little wrestling fan aged into a larger one, and thus the Rockstar was born. Welcome to the world, Javier Bernal."

It will be interesting to see if the rookie has enough potential to make it big in WWE.

What are your thoughts on Javier Bernal's new look? Would you have preferred he didn't cut his hair? Let us know in the comments section below.

