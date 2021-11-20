Johnny Gargano has not signed a new contract, WWE wants him to 'stay for a long time' - Reports

In this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that Johnny Gargano is yet to sign a new WWE contract.

The former NXT Champion's current deal comes to an end on Friday, December 3rd, and WWE has already made a 'very strong offer' in a bid to re-sign him.

WWE officials reportedly want Gargano to stay for a long time and are working towards retaining his services via a new contract.

"Johnny Gargano has not signed a new contract, but WWE is pushing very hard for him to do so and evidently made a very strong offer for him to stay here for a long time. His deal is up 12/3," reported Meltzer.

In addition to Johnny Gargano, Kyle O'Reilly's WWE contract is also set to expire in December, and there are presently no updates regarding the negotiations.

Will Johnny Gargano extend his WWE contract?

Johnny Gargano has been an indispensable member of the NXT roster ever since he joined WWE in 2016. Gargano has achieved almost every accolade in WWE's third brand and is still an important figure during the brand's transitional phase.

Gargano is currently embroiled in a storyline with Dexter Lumis on NXT 2.0. Gargano and Lumis are feuding with Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams, and the respective teams are expected to feature as part of WWE's WarGames match on Sunday.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ The NXT North American Championship goes on the line next week. Who will walk out the Champion? The NXT North American Championship goes on the line next week. Who will walk out the Champion? https://t.co/YrFK682Gks

The news of Johnny Gargano's contract status comes at a time when WWE has released more than 80 wrestlers in 2021. The company let go of eight more superstars on Thursday, and the budget cuts are set to be a regular occurrence in the future.

However, the frequent cuts have not stopped WWE from trying to lock down some of its established stars to long-term contracts, and Johnny Gargano's situation seems to be of top priority.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Will Triple H and Vince McMahon be able to convince Johnny Gargano to sign a new WWE contract? Should he resume his WWE run or look for a fresh start outside, potentially in AEW? Share your views in the comments section.

Find out why Mick Foley said 'shame on you' to a former WWE writer here.

Edited by Alan John