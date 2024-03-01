Judgment Day superstar to get married in a "week or two" - Reports

Wedding bells are ringing loud for one of The Judgment Day superstars as, according to a recent report, Dominik Mysterio is about to get married soon.

The 26-year-old joined the heel faction in 2022 after betraying his father, Rey Mysterio. He has been a prominent part of the group ever since and is currently one of the biggest heels in the company.

Rhea Ripley played a major role in helping Dirty Dom embrace his villainous side, and the duo have been in an on-screen relationship ever since. However, outside the squared circle, Dominik has been with his long-term girlfriend, Marie Juliette, for almost 12 years.

The duo shared the news of their engagement in January 2023 and are set to tie the knot soon. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dominik Mysterio could get married in the "next week or two."

Judgment Day confronted Gunther on WWE RAW

Judgment Day has been one of the top factions in WWE over the last couple of years. The group initially started with Edge, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley, but the latter duo betrayed the Rated-R Superstar and brought Finn Balor into the fold.

Dominik Mysterio also joined the group's ranks in 2022 after betraying his father and Edge, while JD McDonagh was the latest name to join the faction.

Meanwhile, the heel faction confronted Gunther and Imperium this week on RAW. They made it clear that they intended to take the Intercontinental Championship away from the Ring General. Dirty Dom then stepped up to the Austrian star, but the latter shoved him away, further escalating the tension between the two parties.

Dominik Mysterio has won the NXT North American Championship on a couple of occasions, with Judgment Day playing a crucial role in both of his victories. However, he ended up losing the title to Dragon Lee after a short second stint.

Finn Balor and Damian Priest still hold the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship, while Rhea Ripley also walks around with the Women's World Title around her waist. The group would be hoping to add more gold, with Dominik Mysterio possibly going after Gunther's Intercontinental Championship.

