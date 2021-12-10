Kairi Sane rejected WWE's offer to return and wrestle, and here's the big reason why - Report

There has been a lot of talk around Kairi Sane's status following the recent changes to her Instagram handle. Dave Meltzer revealed in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Kairi Sane's WWE contract has officially expired.

Sane hasn't been featured on WWE programming since June 2020. She returned home and posted an emotional goodbye to her fans and colleagues.

WWE reportedly wanted Sane to return and wrestle for the company, but the Japanese star rejected the offer as she did not want to reside in the United States.

Additionally, the complicated COVID-19 protocols would have made it difficult for Kairi Sane to travel between the U.S. and Japan, which effectively ended the company's hopes of her comeback.

Dave Meltzer revealed the following in the Newsletter:

"Kairi Sane's contract has expired. WWE wanted to renew her deal and have her return and wrestle, but she didn't want to live in the U.S. And with COVID, the travel back-and-forth isn't going to work right now," stated Dave Meltzer.

The former NXT Women's Champion has reportedly shown interest in making an in-ring return, and Stardom, in particular, is looking to work with the star again.

As of this writing, there are no concrete plans between Stardom and Kairi Sane, but the situation can change in the future, as reported by Meltzer.

Kairi Sane has not wrestled since 2020

Kairi Sane's last match happened for the WWE in July 2020, when she faced Bayley in a losing effort. The creative team wrote Kairi Sane off WWE programming by having Bayley attack her in a backstage segment.

Sane returned to Japan after the angle and even posted an official statement in which she bid farewell to the roster and fans.

The former Women's Tag Team Champion worked as WWE's brand ambassador while enjoying a break away from the ring until her contract expired in December. It's interesting to note that Sane's recent social media activity did hint at a long-awaited in-ring return.

Fans of the Pirate Princess would love to see her wrestle again as she is just 33 years old and still has a lot to offer as an active performer.

