A report from Fightful about day two of the recent set of RAW tapings has revealed that WWE Superstar, Kairi Sane, suffered an injury to her head and the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion had to receive medical attention.

The injury took place in a match with the No.1 Contender to the RAW Women's Championship, Nia Jax, when she threw Kairi Sane and her head hit the corner of some steel steps. The match was paused and WWE medical staff came out to tend to the wound and bandage Sane up.

Fightful goes on to add that Kairi Sane resumed the match after receiving medical attention having indicated that she was okay to continue. However, it is further reported that the match went very swiftly to its finish after the incident.

Kairi Sane's second mishap in a match with Nia Jax

Nia Jax defeated Charlotte and Natalya in a Triple Threat match to earn the opportunity to face Asuka for the title. However, her return to WWE has already seen her drawing some criticism due to a reckless spot, also involving Kairi Sane, where she threw Sane dangerously into the turnbuckle.

Whilst Sane was ultimately okay following that spot, and seems to be, for all intents and purposes, okay following this new incident and head injury, It would be better if she stays away from Nia Jax from now on!

RAW is being taped in advance due to the Coronavirus pandemic preventing there from being a live crowd, however, WWE has recently taken the step to add Superstars from NXT into the crowd at safe social distances to inject a bit of atmosphere.

There will undoubtedly be more updates on this story and more developing news stories from both the RAW and the SmackDown tapings coming out shortly so we'll be sure to keep you updated as and when they emerge!

