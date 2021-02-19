Kairi Sane's name brought up for a big return match - Reports

Kairi Sane announced her departure from the WWE in July 2020, and the development surprised several fans across the world. Many people saw Kairi Sane as one of the future stars of the WWE women's division, but the former NXT Women's Champion made the call herself to ask for her release and return to Japan to be with her husband.

My time in the NXT & WWE locker rooms was incredible. Everyone was kind, funny, & talented, so every day was full of happiness. Also, I was saved by the supportive staff behind the scenes. I will forever love & respect all these professionals I had the pleasure of working with.🍀 — KAIRI SANE⚓️カイリ・セイン (@KairiSaneWWE) July 28, 2020

However, Kairi Sane is still under contract with WWE as she is the company's brand ambassador in Japan. Sane even requested WWE permission to attend a major show recently but was turned down.

Dave Meltzer revealed in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Kairi Sane did ask WWE about possibly working on Stardom's 10th Anniversary show.

Stardom reportedly wanted Kairi Sane for a big singles match at the event. Stardom also pitched the idea of Sane competing in the All-Star Rumble match announced for the show.

The Rumble will feature several legends, and there was an idea for Sane to be involved in the match. The decision was left up to the WWE, and sadly for Sane, the American wrestling giant didn't give her the green signal.

Stardom's 10th Anniversary show is scheduled to take place on March 23rd at Nippon Budokan.

The first four matches on 3.3 at Nippon Budokan! The Prologue Fights will be broadcast live on Youtube! pic.twitter.com/IIEn8uA3jW — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) February 18, 2021

Here's what Meltzer noted in the Newsletter:

"Even though she asked, Kairi Hojo (Kairi Sane) was unable to get WWE permission to do the show. They had left it up to WWE. They wanted her in a big singles match but also offered WWE having her do a Rumble with legends. Sane is still under contract to WWE and works as a Japanese ambassador. There had been talk of her working for Stardom when she returned to Japan after getting married but she still has time on her deal."

Will Kairi Sane wrestle again?

Kairi Sane returned to Japan to be with her husband, and the initial belief was that she would eventually return to the ring for Stardom. Although Sane has continued in her brand ambassador role, it would be interesting to see whether she wrestles for Stardom after her WWE contract expires.

Sane is still just 32 years old, and she undoubtedly has another in-ring stint left in her.