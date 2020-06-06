Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows 'very likely' to join NJPW after WWE release

They were among those released by the company in the mass exodus in April.

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows had signed new contracts back in September 2019

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows are 'very likely' to join NJPW according to Dave Meltzer. He reports on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the duo could be heading back to Japan once their 90-day cause is over.

The former WWE Superstars were among those released by the company in the mass exodus in April. Their faction member, AJ Styles, is still with the company and is in the Intercontinental Championship final right now.

Reporting on the released Superstars and their likely destinations, Meltzer said the following about Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows:

When it comes to Gallows & Anderson, nothing is worked out right now but New Japan is very likely as a destination and probably the ending up situation with them is New Japan as well as work for a U.S. group between tours

The topic came up one again after IMPACT Wrestling's Slammiversary promo hinted at a lot of the released WWE Superstars moving to the promotion. One name that was hinted in the promo was Drake Maverick but he signed a new deal with WWE NXT yesterday.

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows regret signing new WWE contract

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows were close to leaving WWE last year after their contract were expiring. They were finally lured by the company once again by offering more money.

Dave Meltzer reported in April this year that the tag-team had re-signed only because they were offered big money. He said:

No. They didn't ask for their release, umm, they were making $750,000 a year. They are not going to, you know, they didn't want to stay for what they were offered but when it got to 750, you get to a number where it's all of sudden like, 'Okay, we're not going to anywhere close to that elsewhere and it's like they hit a number.' At $500,000 they were willing to go, but $750,000, that was a different mentality.

Listen, we had a decision to make in September of 2019..

We clearly made the wrong one.

In 68 days, at midnight @The_BigLG n I will talk about it.

All of it. @TalknShop @azucarRoc #TalkNShopAMania — Karl Anderson (@MachineGunKA) May 11, 2020

Karl Anderson revealed last month that he and Luke Gallows made the wrong move by signing the new contract with WWE. He has made it clear that everything will be revealed once their 90-day clause is over.