Karl Anderson potentially set to pull double duty with WWE and NJPW - Reports

Are Karl Anderson and New Japan Pro-Wrestling working the internet right now?

A few weeks ago, everything seemed good when it came to NJPW NEVER Openweight Champion Karl Anderson and New Japan Pro-Wrestling after his return to WWE earlier this month. But once The Good Brothers were announced to compete at Crown Jewel, which is the same day as NJPW Battle Autumn, that all seemingly changed.

NJPW issued a statement this week following Anderson cutting a promo online that he wouldn't appear at the show. The promotion announced that he would be stripped of the title if he didn't appear. But this all seems to be some sort of elaborate work.

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (via Fightful Select), Karl Anderson is still expected to work for both WWE and New Japan Pro-Wrestling in the coming months, as The Machine Gun has additional dates to honor for New Japan that WWE management is reportedly okay with.

As far as the NJPW NEVER Openweight Championship goes, Sapp could not confirm if Anderson would be stripped next month if he fails to appear at Battle Autumn on November 5.

New Japan knew Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows were heading back to WWE in August

The Good Brothers' return to WWE has seemingly been a done deal for a while. Sapp stated that New Japan Pro-Wrestling knew that Anderson and Gallows were going back there in August.

So despite everything currently ongoing online between Anderson and New Japan, it appears that everything is fine between the two parties behind the scenes.

