Kazuchika Okada not represented by a top wrestling agent amid free agency rumors - Reports

Kazuchika Okada is reportedly set to become a free agent in 2024. According to a report from Fightful Select, The Rainmaker has not hired Barry Bloom to represent him.

Okada is one of the biggest names, not just in New Japan Pro Wrestling but in all of professional wrestling. He is a former multi-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion and a two-time IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. He made his NJPW debut in the early stages of his career and has been an integral part of the company.

Amid rumors surrounding Okada's current contract, it has been reported that nothing has been official between him and Bloom despite him being after high-profile targets.

Kazuchika Okada discussed the NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship amid rumors of him leaving NJPW

Kazuchika Okada is one-third of the reigning NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Champions in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Following a recent title defense, Okada opened up about defending the titles alongside Hiroshi Tanahashi and Tomohiro Ishii.

Kazuchika Okada said:

"It might be too early to decide Match of the Year, but matches like this one is why these NEVER Six-Man Tag Team Titles are gaining prestige. We're gonna keep defending these belts next year and heat up NJPW more than ever. We're going to heat up both the singles and tag divisions. We're not just limiting ourselves to tag matches. We can liven things up in a lot of ways. We're gonna carry this place on our backs. We're the team that can handle it."

Okada will be in action against Bryan Danielson, formerly known as Daniel Bryan, at the upcoming NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 event. He has already competed in All Elite Wrestling, however, with his NJPW contract set to expire in 2024, it remains to be seen what plans The Rainmaker has in store for his future.

