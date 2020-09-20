Keith Lee's plans for Clash Of Champions reported

On the episode of WWE RAW after SummerSlam, Keith Lee made his main roster debut when he confronted Randy Orton. Later in the night, Keith Lee went on one with The Viper but lost due to disqualification when Drew McIntyre interfered in the match. It looks like Keith Lee is set to appear on Clash Of Champions after his valiant performance at Payback.

Last month at WWE Payback, Keith Lee got his rematch against Randy Orton. The Anamoly won his match against The Viper that night. On the following night on WWE RAW, Keith Lee decimated Dolph Ziggler to qualify for a Triple Threat Match that took place later that night to determine Drew McIntyre's challenger for the WWE Championship at Clash Of Champions.

On that night, Keith Lee faced off against Randy Orton and Seth Rollins in the Triple Threat Match. Lee came up short in the match when The Viper pinned the Monday Night Messiah to book his spot at Clash Of Champions.

Keith Lee's plans for Clash Of Champions

In the subsequent weeks, Keith Lee faced Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre in singles matches. Lee didn't win any of the matches, setting his main roster record at three wins and two losses in a matter of five weeks.

According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE may add Keith Lee to the WWE Championship Match at Clash Of Champions. With one week left for the PPV, WWE will have to materialize Keith Lee's plans for Clash Of Champions in the coming week.

Keith Lee is set to go one on one with Drew McIntyre this week on WWE RAW. WWE may use this as an opportunity to add Lee to the mix at Clash Of Champions. The addition of Lee to the match at Clash Of Champions will be entertaining as the former NXT Champion is yet to be pinned on the main roster. However, the match between Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton is an Ambulance Match. Adding Lee to the match would give us a Triple Threat Ambulance Match, unless WWE switch the stipulation to a regular Triple Threat match after Lee's addition.