Executive Producer believed Becky Lynch wasn't attractive enough to be WWE Women's Champion

Kevin Dunn has landed in hot water again after reports have stated his belief that Becky Lynch wasn't attractive enough to be WWE Women's Champion.

Big Time Becks has worked to the top of the company and has acquired megastar status, capturing the Women's Championship six times. The Man has been a consistent performer in WWE.

In 2016, there were concerns when reports revealed Kevin Dunn didn't like her Irish accent and planned to give her less promo time. Lynch sent out a tweet during this time that many fans have said fueled the rumors about Dunn's opinions. Fortunately, those claims subsided after a negative backlash against Dunn.

Reports have now emerged from Leslie Lee of Struggle Sessions. A source close to Dunn revealed that the latter also took issue with her looks, finding them not to be up to standard for a WWE Champion:

“I'll never forget this weasel telling us that Becky Lynch isn't good-looking enough,” the source shared.

It's been reported that a production meeting in the fall of 2016 took place where Dunn spoke negatively of Lynch's appearance. The Executive Producer & Chief, Global Television Distribution has been under fire before for disparaging Superstars. A #FireKevinDunn social media trend started back in October of 2016.

WWE Legend recalled the time Becky Lynch wanted to leave the company

Big Time Becks has been one of the most influential female Superstars of this generation and has lived up to her moniker by delivering in big event matches.

Lynch was one of the first women, along with Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair, to main-event the Grandest Stage of them all, WrestleMania. But, it almost didn't happen at all.

The "Hardcore Legend" Mick Foley recalled a time when the former Women's Champion was feeling lost with her place in the company. On his podcast, Foley is Pod, he recalled when Becky Lynch was thinking of quitting the company and returning home:

“I remember giving her two piece of advice. I said, be patient, be ready. And I relayed to her a story about me being in the Memphis studio... So with that in mind, that’s what I told Becky. And then I also told her not to, you know, not to give up on the independent scene. It might refresh her and you know, remind her what she loves," said Foley. [H/T - ITR]

Where you've been doesn't have to indicate where you'll go. 8 years ago I had possibly the most shameful debut in NXT/ WWE history.Today I have accomplished nearly everything I could have ever dreamed of.And tonight I will main event like I always do at #wwehidalgo

If Becky Lynch were to have left WWE, many fans would've missed out on the rise of Big Time Becks. As of now, she is headed to Summerslam to give an end to her feud with Bianca Belair for the Raw Women's Championship.

