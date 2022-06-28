Kevin Owens absence from RAW last night reportedly only a "minor" issue

It has been reported that WWE Superstar Kevin Owens not appearing on RAW last night should not be seen as a major issue.

Despite being booked to go one-on-one with either Elias, Ezekiel, or their younger brother Elrod, the former Universal Champion was nowhere to be seen on the red brand last night. With the announcers not addressing KO's whereabouts on air, many wondered if there was a serious reason for his absence.

However, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Owens' reason for missing WWE's flagship show was likely minor.

"Kevin Owens, whatever the situation is is minor, but he was not on the show which is why the Ezekiel match did not happen as originally scheduled, which was, I guess, that was going to be for the last spot in Money in the Bank." (H/T Ringside News)

Kevin @FightOwensFight I didn’t want to go to Texas so I didn’t go.



Leave me alone. I didn’t want to go to Texas so I didn’t go.Leave me alone.

Despite Kevin Owens missing last night's RAW, he is seemingly ready to face off against his rival Ezekiel in the near future.

Kevin Owens' rival Ezekiel met a WWE legend on RAW

With The Prizefighter not featuring on this week's RAW, the company had to think of a new way to showcase Elias' younger brother on the show.

Ezekiel ended up in a very high-profile spot as he was featured in a segment with WWE icon John Cena, where the two stars had a light-hearted conversation. They also spoke about The Cenation Leader's former rival Elias.

Watch the full exchange below:

Following their conversation, the 16-time world champion came face-to-face with the United States Champion Theory. In recent months, the 24-year-old has expressed his desire to face off against his childhood hero. It will be interesting to see if they lock horns moving forward.

What happened after AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door? Click here for more.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far