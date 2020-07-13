Kevin Owens' confrontation with Vince McMahon apparently led to recent changes in WWE

If you have been watching episodes of WWE since the pandemic hit, you must have noticed many changes. To fill the void of a LIVE audience in attendance, Vince McMahon ordered the seats to be filled by Development Talent. The Development Talent did fill up seats but weren't seen wearing masks and maintaining social distancing norms. This practice didn't bode well with Kevin Owens, and he raised his concerns to the WWE Chairman.

Kevin Owens' conversation with Vince McMahon

Kevin Owens walked out of WWE tapings after the company received its first COVID-19 positive case. The WWE RAW Superstar didn't want to take a chance with the situation and later revealed that his wife's grandfather had succumbed to the virus.

According to POST Wrestling, Kevin Owens is the one who raised concerns about wearing a mask and practising social distancing in the WWE. The Prizefighter didn't feel safe during the WWE tapings and confronted Vince McMahon about the same and said that he was going home.

Vince McMahon seeked Kevin Owens' advice about the situation and Kevin Owens told him that The Chairman is the only person the WWE crew would listen to. Vince McMahon asked Kevin Owens whether imposing a fine would help to bring things in order. Owens responded to McMahon's idea by stating that he was fined on SmacKDown for swearing and he never did it again, indicating that it was a good plan.

Once the rule was implemented, and Kevin Owens saw the crew wearing masks and maintaining social distance, he decided to stay back for the week's tapings. Since the implementation of the rule, it has been reported that Vince McMahon has imposed a fine of 500 USD for first-time offenders and 1000 USD for second-time offenders.

Kevin Owens in the WWE

Kevin Owens has been with the WWE since 2014 and has made his way up from NXT to the main roster. On his debut on WWE RAW, Kevin Owens beat John Cena clean, making roars across the WWE Universe. During his time in the WWE, Owens has won the US Championship, the Intercontinental Championship and the Universal Championship.