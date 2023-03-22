Rumor killer on NXT Superstars' absence on WWE RAW

A supposed NXT absence last night on WWE RAW was much ado about nothing.

In recent weeks on WWE NXT, Grayson Waller has been in a feud with RAW Superstar Johnny Gargano. The heat has been based on Waller being the one who left Gargano lying in his last NXT appearance in December 2021. The two men will face each other at NXT: Stand and Deliver during WrestleMania 39 weekend.

Incorrect reports popped up on social media yesterday that Grayson Waller would appear on WWE RAW last night, which led to speculation that Waller would interfere in Johnny Gargano's match with Dominik Mysterio. A new report now states that that was never the plan.

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (via Fightful Select), despite reports online yesterday to the contrary, Grayson Waller was never scheduled to appear on RAW last night.

Should Grayson Waller have been brought in for WWE RAW this week?

With Grayson Waller not appearing on WWE RAW last night, the company decided to have Johnny Gargano lose clean to Dominik Mysterio instead of protecting him in defeat.

Many fans questioned why Waller wasn't utilized to protect his opponent when they are scheduled to face each other in less than two weeks. WWE also had the opportunity to use Damian Priest as a reason for Mysterio to pick up the win last night but didn't go out of their way to use The Judgment Day member despite him being present at ringside during the matchup.

It will be interesting to see if last night's loss will take any steam out of Gargano's feud with Waller heading into Stand and Deliver on April 1.

What do you make of this rumor killer? Do you think WWE made a mistake of not bringing Grayson Waller to RAW last night?

