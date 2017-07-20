Rumor Killer Regarding Brock Lesnar's Possible MMA Return

So, is Brock Lesnar planning an MMA return or not?

Lesnar's UFC 200 - Weigh-in

What's the story?

All day, we've been hearing reports of Brock Lesnar making moves to get back into MMA. Everything from: 'he doesn't plan to renew his WWE contract following next year's WrestleMania' to talk of him putting himself back into the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency's testing pool, have been speculated across the Internet. Now, it looks like one report may have squashed that rumour like Brock squashed John Cena at SummerSlam 2014.

In case you didn't know

Lesnar's last MMA fight was for UFC on July 9, 2016, when he fought Mark Hunt at UFC 200 in Las Vegas. Despite the fact he was under contract with WWE (and that Lesnar had stated he had "closed the door" on his MMA career), he was granted an exception to fight at the event.

While Lesnar won the fight by decision, two USADA tests afterwards tested positive for an undisclosed but banned substance. Because of this, the fight's decision was reversed and Lesnar was imposed with a one-year suspension by the Nevada State Athletic Commission. In response, Lesnar announced his second retirement from MMA fighting.

The heart of the story

Well, if Brock is planning on making yet another UFC comeback, you wouldn't know it from talking to the UFC. According to UFC's Vice President of Athlete Health and Performance Jeff Novitzky, Brock hasn't even re-entered the testing pool. Talking to MMAJunkie.com, he said:

"He is not currently enrolled in the USADA testing pool, nor has there been any inquiry on his part to do so."

What's next?

For the moment, it looks like Lesnar has no overtly ambitious plans to re-enter the octagon soon. One can only imagine that Brock is focused more on SummerSlam next month and less on another MMA career that he couldn't even take part in until well after next year's WrestleMania.

Author's take

I don't doubt that Brock misses the UFC and the MMA scene. Still, a lot of us thought that Brock would possibly leave WWE before WrestleMania 31 before announcing he had signed a new WWE contract. The moral of the story here is, don't believe anything about The Beast until The Beast actually says it.