Rumor killer regarding Sasha Banks, update on her status after missing WWE SummerSlam 2021 - Reports

Sasha Banks missed WWE SummerSlam 2021, and it is being reported that she was not cleared to compete at the pay-per-view.

Sasha Banks was originally scheduled to challenge Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at SummerSlam. Banks and Belair missed multiple live events ahead of SummerSlam, raising doubts over their SummerSlam status.

Let’s light it up 🔥 pic.twitter.com/UvaPowetCf — Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) August 19, 2021

However, WWE continued to advertise the match on the day, to the point where Bianca Belair made her entrance at SummerSlam. It was then announced that Sasha Banks wouldn't be competing and Carmella would be her replacement. All this was just a setup as Becky Lynch then made her grand return to WWE. The Man shocked the WWE Universe by squashing Belair in 27 seconds to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful is now reporting that Sasha Banks wasn't cleared to compete at SummerSlam. He added that WWE sources backstage are hopeful that The Boss will be back soon.

WWE sources indicated this mornin to Fightful that Sasha Banks wasn't cleared to compete last night, but they're hopeful she will be back soon. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com at Summerslam (@SeanRossSapp) August 22, 2021

Sasha Banks missing SummerSlam was not part of a storyline

They also added that Sasha Banks was not backstage at the Allegiant Stadium, the venue of last night's SummerSlam. WWE kept Sasha Banks' absence a secret to the last minute only for Becky Lynch to make her grand return at SummerSlam led to speculation that all of this was a plan by WWE. However, Fightful Select is reporting that this was not the case, and Banks missing SummerSlam was not part of a storyline.

Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer reported that they have known for eight days that Sasha Banks won't be competing at WWE SummerSlam 2021.

The big news right now is that Becky Lynch is back and is once again at the top of the WWE mountain as the new SmackDown Women's Champion. A program between Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair is looking like a lock at this point. And once Sasha Banks returns, she may also go after The Man, claiming that she took her spot at SummerSlam. Meanwhile, we hope there are no serious injury concerns for Sasha Banks, and she returns to WWE programming soon.

