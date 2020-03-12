Rumor Killer: SmackDown not cancelled this week

Reports of SmackDown taking place at WWE PC are false

With the coronavirus continuing to spread, we've seen several events, tournaments, and even seasons canceled or postponed in the hopes of preventing it from spreading further. Just today, the NBA suspended the remainder of the 2019-2020 season and the NCAA has banned fans from attending upcoming championship and tournament games.

As we move closer to WrestleMania, the belief among fans is that the Show of Shows may actually get canceled this year. While no announcement has been made yet, several shows and events in Florida have been affected by the epidemic.

Recently, it was reported that this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, which is set to take place in Detroit, Michigan, was canceled. Supposedly, the show would've been moved to the WWE Performance Center where the roster would perform in front of a smaller, more contained crowd.

That doesn't seem to be the case, however.

SmackDown not canceled, will go on as planned

Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet has revealed that SmackDown, for the moment, will take place at the Little Caesar's Arena in Detroit, Michigan, as originally planned. However, that doesn't mean that won't change over the next two days. Reportedly, a contingency plan is being discussed that would move SmackDown to the PC this week if deemed necessary.

Per Pro Wrestling Sheet:

WWE has not cancelled Friday Night SmackDown in Detroit, however, based on the current situation, we are putting contingency plans in place in the event that upcoming WWE shows are cancelled by government officials, civil authorities and/or local venues.

NXT took place at the PC tonight, and while the Black & Gold brand was there for an entirely different reason, it may be seen as a test run of what could be done, should drastic measures need to be taken.