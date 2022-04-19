Kushida reportedly quietly leaves WWE

Kushida has been with WWE for a few years now. It was during WrestleMania 35 season when the signing of the Japanese sensation was announced. Following a three-year stint in NXT, it seems as though the run of the former Cruiserweight Champion is officially over.

The Japanese superstar jumped ship from NJPW in 2019, finishing a nearly nine-year run with the company. A highly-touted prospect, some felt that he didn't reach his full potential in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

A new report from Fightful Select has revealed that the former NXT Superstar is officially done with WWE. His three-year run with the company has ended and there isn't any information on the company offering him a new contract:

"Fightful Select has learned that Kushida has left WWE. Early indications that Fightful was given was that his deal expired, though we haven't been given any idea as to whether or not a new one was offered."

According to the report, there were no plans to bring him to the WWE main roster:

"Throughout Kushida's NXT run, we weren't told of any plans to bring him to the main roster, and he wasn't brought up for any dark matches. He last competed on NXT LVL Up on March 22, and had lost his last four matches on his way out of the company."

Was it time up for Kushida after the change into NXT 2.0?

It seems that the time may have come for the former NJPW star to call it quits with WWE. If he wasn't going to be called up to the main roster, he would have to be a part of NXT 2.0.

The entire core value of NXT 2.0 is to focus and push young superstars in their early-to-mid 20s. The former Cruiserweight Champion turns 39 next month and unfortunately doesn't fit into the mold of talent that WWE wants to build upon.

Perhaps he could have been an ambassador for the company in Japan like Kairi Sane was when she left in 2020. It remains to be seen what is next for the former NJPW star.

