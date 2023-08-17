Lacey Evans' next move after WWE departure revealed - Reports

Lacey Evans' (aka Macey Estrella) next move after her WWE departure has reportedly been revealed.

Evans recently hinted that she was no longer with WWE. She changed her social media handles to her real name and also wrote the following in her Twitter profile: "FKA WWE Superstar Lacey Evans."

On the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez opened up in detail about Evans' WWE exit. At one point during the chat, Alvarez stated that he heard Evans was now opening a diner. Check out an excerpt from his comments below:

"Lacey Evans is no longer with WWE. She has changed her Instagram handle to Limitless Macy, her real name Macey Estrella. And formerly, it says on her deal, formerly known as WWE Superstar Lacey Evans. She is done with WWE, and I was told that she's going to be opening up a local diner, and that's just it. And I don't know if they released her, if she left, what the deal was."

The journalist also touched upon WWE's scrapped plans for Evans' babyface run.

"But you know what? This is one of those deals we're never gonna know what could have happened with Lacey because she, you know, whatever you think (...), they did those vignettes where she talked about all of her history, and they were so great, and it was the perfect setup to at least try to push her as a big time baby face." [0:00 - 0:58]

Lacey Evans wrestled her last WWE match in July

On the July 7, 2023, episode of WWE SmackDown, Evans wrestled Zelina Vega in a dark match. Vega defeated Evans that night, marking the latter's final outing inside the squared circle in WWE.

Evans made her WWE debut in 2016 and was a regular act on NXT for about three years. She made her main roster debut in 2019, with her first feud being against the white-hot Becky Lynch. Evans never won a championship belt during her seven-year stint in WWE.

Will you miss Evans in WWE now that she's no longer a part of the promotion? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit WOR and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use Alvarez's quotes from this article.