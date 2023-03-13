Last minute change in plans for injured Bray Wyatt at latest Road to WrestleMania show - Reports

WWE seemingly changed plans for Bray Wyatt ahead of the Road to WrestleMania show held at Madison Square Garden this Sunday.

The former Universal Champion was initially booked for a Lights Out Match against LA Knight. The two superstars previously locked horns in a similar bout at Royal Rumble earlier this year when they squared off in the Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match, where Bray Wyatt emerged victorious.

However, they didn't get to compete in a rematch at the MSG event. As per the report from WrestleTalk, WWE pulled Bray Wyatt from the show despite advertising him for the event.

Instead, LA Knight locked horns with Braun Strowman. Knight issued an open challenge answered by The Monster of All Monsters, who picked up a win over his fellow SmackDown Superstar.

Last month, Bray Wyatt confirmed that he had sustained a finger injury. However, he continued to compete in dark matches throughout the month. He also stopped appearing on television but laid the foundation for his WrestleMania feud with Bobby Lashley via video packages.

Bray Wyatt is yet to cross paths with The All Mighty on WWE television. But we saw the latter brawl with Uncle Howdy on SmackDown.

His absence on the recently concluded Road to WrestleMania show raised concerns among WWE fans. As of this writing, there are no concrete reports on the reason behind Bray Wyatt being pulled from the event.

What else happened at WWE Road to WrestleMania show at MSG?

The action-packed event saw top superstars from RAW and SmackDown steal the show with excellent performances. Three championship matches were booked for the night, but none of the titles changed hands.

In a triple-threat match, Charlotte Flair successfully defended her SmackDown Women's Championship against Sonya Deville and Liv Morgan. Ricochet challenged Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship but couldn't dethrone the Imperium leader.

The night's main event saw Austin Theory put his United States Championship on the line against Seth Rollins in a Steel Cage Match. Although Theory retained his gold, fans raved about The Architect's memorable in-ring performance.

We also saw Cody Rhodes in action as he locked horns with Solo Sikoa. The American Nightmare won the match via DQ after The Usos attacked him. In the end, Sami Zayn came from behind to save Cody Rhodes from The Bloodline.

Below are the full results of the WWE Road to WrestleMania show at MSG (3/12)

Becky Lynch, Candice LaRae, Asuka, Nikki Cross, and Bianca Belair def. Damage CTRL, Piper Niven, and Carmella

Battle Royal for a shot at Intercontinental Championship: Ricochet wins after eliminating Dominik

WWE Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER def. Ricochet

Cody Rhodes def. Solo Sikoa via DQ

Braun Strowman def. LA Knight

Smackdown Women's Championship Match: Charlotte Flair def. Sonya Deville and Liv Morgan

WWE United States Championship Steel Cage Match: Austin Theory def. Seth Rollins

