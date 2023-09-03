Last-minute changes to see "big match" at WWE Payback have a special guest referee - Reports

WWE Payback is set to deliver as promised and more. A rumor claims that there is a change being made to the second match of the night. The match in discussion will have a special guest referee.

WWE Payback is going to see four Championship matches. The World Heavyweight Championship, United States Championship, Women's World Championship and Tag Team Titles will be on the line in WWE's PLE for September.

While not much is known about the order of the matches, a rumor stated that Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch's Steel Cage match will open the show. Now, BWE via Ringside News has claimed that the second match of the night will see a special guest referee getting added to the mix. While the match is not yet named, it was noted to be a "big second match".

"BWE posted behind their private X account to let fans know that the second match for WWE Payback will have a special guest referee. It was not noted which match this is, but it was noted to be a “big 2nd match.”

The report also claimed that the United States Championship match between Austin Theory and Rey Mysterio would go on third. Additionally, fans can expect a fun segment in the Grayson Waller Effect that hosts Cody Rhodes.

