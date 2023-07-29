Last-minute spoilers for this week's episode of SmackDown - Reports

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown will be at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. The No.1 contender for the United States Championship will be determined, and The Bloodline storyline is expected to get more intense heading towards SummerSlam.

LWO members Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar will face off in the final of the United States Championship Invitational. Mysterio won his Fatal 4-Way match on SmackDown last week, while Escobar got a huge win over US Champ Austin Theory to gain a lot of momentum heading into tonight.

It was also announced earlier today that Karrion Kross will face off against Karl Anderson of The OC. Kross attacked Anderson and Luke Gallows last week as the feud between him and AJ Styles continues.

According to WRKD Wrestling, the build toward Jey Uso vs. Roman Reigns in a Tribal Combat for the Undisputed WWE Universal will likely pick up steam with SummerSlam less than two weeks away. Grayson Waller and Bianca Belair will also be in action tonight.

- LA Knight looks towards SummerSlam Notes ahead of #SmackDown tonight:- Things with The Bloodline escalate- Escobar looks to advance to face off against Theory- Grayson Waller and Bianca Belair will both be in action- Street Profits appear- Kross continues to be built up- LA Knight looks towards SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/mtAfLTGYyJ

In addition to those matches, The Street Profits and LA Knight will be making an appearance on tonight's episode. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins were last seen speaking to Bobby Lashley backstage two weeks ago, teasing an alliance. As for Knight, he'll be hyping up a possible appearance at SummerSlam.

What are you looking forward to on tonight's episode of SmackDown? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

