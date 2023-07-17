Latest on 7-time WWE Women's Champion's ongoing injury - Reports 

After picking up a recent injury on her ankle, which required surgery, new details have emerged on former WWE Superstar Mercedes Moné's (a.k.a Sasha Banks) continued absence from the ring.

The 31-year-old left World Wrestling Entertainment in May 2022 after she and her tag team partner Trinity (a.k.a Naomi) left after being dissatisfied with their booking as the women's tag team champions.

Now wrestling for New Japan Pro Wrestling, Wrestling Observer Radio via Wrestling Headlines recently reported that Mercedes Moné is choosing to stay "quiet about her status and when she will return."

Since signing for the Japanese promotion earlier this year, Mercedes reached the top of the company as she won the IWGP Women's Championship after defeating a fellow former WWE star in the form of Kairi.

Former WWE star is open to working with Mercedes Moné

Over the years the former SmackDown, RAW, and NXT Women's Champion has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry, such as Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, and Bayley.

During a recent interview with the New York Post, Mercedes Moné's former tag team partner Trinity was asked if she is open to working with her friend once again.

"I wouldn’t want to do it with anyone else other than her, whatever that is. I’ll always do what’s best for her, what’s best for me, and what’s best for the business. If it’s something that comes up, that makes sense for the both of us, hell yeah." (H/T New York Post)

Like Moné, Trinity also has found great success since leaving World Wrestling Entertainment. This past weekend, the 35-year-old defeated Deonna Purrazzo at Slammiversary to become the new IMPACT Knockouts World Champion.

