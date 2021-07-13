Latest news on the dates for this year's WWE Draft - Reports

It was originally reported that the WWE Draft would take place at the end of August following SummerSlam. But now it seems that those plans have changed.

According to Andrew Zarian of The Mat Men Podcast, who originally reported the dates to begin with, these dates have now been delayed by an entire month to October 4 for RAW and either October 1 or 8 for SmackDown.

This development will certainly be seen as a disappointment to the WWE Universe. Many fans have been excited to see the rosters shaken up so WWE could provide some fresh feuds and matchups in front of live crowds.

So hearing some changes.



Previous had reported the draft would take place 8/31 & 9/3. Hearing it’s getting delayed by a month.



I was just told a 10/4 date but not sure if that’s night one or two



So the possible dates now are:



10/1, 10/4 or 10/4,10/8 #wweraw pic.twitter.com/DzL1SVEPm2 — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) July 13, 2021

As for the reasoning for the new dates of the WWE Draft, Zarian reports that October 4 will be RAW's "season premiere" episode. So it makes sense that the company would want to put a theme behind that episode to make it feel important.

WWE has also previously announced that its return to Madison Square Garden on September 10 for SmackDown will feature talent from both SmackDown and RAW. Doing this event a week after the WWE Draft might lessen the importance of the various brand moves the show will produce.

Oct.4th will also be Raws season premiere.#wweraw — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) July 13, 2021

As a result, WWE's rosters will probably stay the same for another three months unless plans once again change between now and October 4; only time will tell.

