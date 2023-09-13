Latest on Becky Lynch's WWE future after major title win - Reports

According to the reports, there has been an update on Becky Lynch's status on the main roster after winning the WWE NXT Women's Championship.

On this week's edition of NXT, The Man went face-to-face against Tiffany Stratton for the latter's women's title. The feud between the two stars ignited after Lynch was done with Hall of Famer Trish Stratus at Payback 2023.

Big Time Becks, on an episode of the developmental brand, appeared on the Titantron screen and challenged Tiffany Stratton. Being an alumna from WWE's third brand, Lynch showcased her veteran skills next to the up-and-coming talent to become the new NXT Women's Champion.

Since The Man is a part of the Monday Night RAW brand, a question arose about her status on the main roster. The latest reports from Steve Carrier of Ringside News suggest that there are no plans for Becky Lynch to take a break from the main roster after NXT's title win.

Hence, potentially, the champion would carry and defend her NXT women's title on RAW and developmental brand simultaneously, pulling double duty in a week.

Becky Lynch broke silence after winning her first NXT Women's Championship

The 34-year-old star also accomplished the grand slam champions' tag in the company. In the aftermath of the title bout between Stratton and Lynch, the latter spoke about her win in a backstage interview.

During a WWE Exclusive, Big Time Becks stated that she has been wanting to win the NXT title for almost a decade, but she lost her hopes after the main roster call-up.

However, according to Becky Lynch, the young star looked for a fight, she took the opportunity and ran with it.

"It has a great ring to it, doesn't it? The Grand Slam Man, here we go! Becky Balboa, we did it. Oh my goodness, this is wild. I've had 'Become NXT Women's Champion' on my goal list for the last 10, maybe 11 years. It's one of those things, 'Okay, I'm not in NXT, maybe it's never gonna happen.' And then Tiffany just started running her mouth too much and here we freaking are," Lynch said.

Only time will tell who will be next in line to challenge The Man for the NXT Women's Championship, either on the main roster or the developmental brand.

