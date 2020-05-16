Vince McMahon

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Vince McMahon is willing to push the date for SummerSlam into September if it means that it happens in front of a live crowd. SummerSlam 2020 is scheduled to take place in Boston on 23rd August, but the Mayor of Boston has announced that large crowd gatherings would not be allowed in the city until Labor Day (7th September).

WrestleVotes reported earlier this week that WWE wants SummerSlam to take place in Boston and is willing to push the date to September but are also looking for other cities to host where they could possibly have fans in attendance.

What I’ve learned from sources on SummerSlam.



- WWE wants to remain as is, city of Boston has made it clear that’s not likely

- WWE is activity hunting for a new location w/ fans

- Keep an eye on the South, FL & GA.

- Date MAY be pushed into September

- No word on TakeOver — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) May 13, 2020

Meltzer noted that Vince is 'determined' to have fans in attendance for SummerSlam, even if it means pushing the PPV to September. (H/T TheSportster)

"[The] thought is he would make that move but it is not a move decided on and he hasn’t outright committed to it," Meltzer said.

He also said that the final decision would be in the hands of Vince McMahon and the Chairman of WWE is constantly going back-and-forth with himself on the decision regarding SummerSlam.

Vince McMahon adapting to having shows without crowd

Over the last couple of months, Vince McMahon has really had to think out of the box in order to adapt to having shows behind closed doors without live crowds. Despite Vince McMahon seeing the COVID-19 pandemic as an inconvenience to his vision and plans, WWE has put out a few memorable matches without crowd presence.

The Boneyard Match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles, the Firefly Fun House match between Bray Wyatt and John Cena, and the Last Man Standing match between Edge and Randy Orton stole the show at WrestleMania 36 and thrived in the absence of an audience. More recently, WWE hosted the most unique Money in the Bank where both ladder matches took place simultaneously at the WWE HQ.