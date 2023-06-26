Latest on Triple H and WWE creative's frustrations with Vince McMahon - Reports 

Vince McMahon reportedly canceled many matches for last week's SmackDown. Hence, Triple H and WWE higher-ups may be displeased with the 77-year-old's last-minute creative inputs.

Last week on the blue brand, matches such as Bayley vs. Shotzi, LA Knight vs. Butch vs. Santos Escobar, and Cameron Grimes vs. Baron Corbin were all removed from the card despite being advertised beforehand.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio recently reported that these sudden changes have seemingly created backstage frustrations.

"It's got to be frustrating for the writers, it's got to be frustrating for Paul Levesque [Triple H]. The thing is, it's Vince, and you can't say anything. That's what somebody brought up to me, if you're a writer, you can't say anything to Vince. Even if you're Paul Levesque, you can't say anything to Vince because it's like you're f****d if you say anything to Vince. So you can't say anything."

Meltzer described the potential backstage reaction to McMahon's alleged booking decisions:

"They're trying to figure out a way to have him not do this. One person noted to me it would be a lot better if you did it the day before or two days before but he's doing it the day of the show." (H/T Cultaholic)

Chris The Wrestling Informer @Thewrestlingin1 BREAKING : WWE CEO Nick Khan and Head of creative Triple H are reportedly unhappy with the last interferences of Vince McMahon particularly the several changes he has made on thé Smackdown lineup last Friday ! A meeting is set to take place tomorrow in order to look things over. BREAKING : WWE CEO Nick Khan and Head of creative Triple H are reportedly unhappy with the last interferences of Vince McMahon particularly the several changes he has made on thé Smackdown lineup last Friday ! A meeting is set to take place tomorrow in order to look things over. https://t.co/cuUzCsJUrx

Since WWE was sold to Endeavor in April 2023, Vince McMahon has allegedly returned to the company's creative team in some capacity. On the other hand, McMahon's son-in-law, Triple H, is the main roster's head booker and the chief content officer.

Former WWE Champion is not happy with Triple H's recent booking of his faction

Many stars have found new form under The Game's leadership. In contrast, Sheamus feels his Brawling Brutes faction has struggled to gain momentum due to inconsistent booking.

During a recent interview with Metro, Sheamus stated that his group does not get the same creative treatment as other top stables in the promotion.

"It’s frustrating, you know? So I dunno [sic], maybe we’ll get an opportunity to show what we can really do as a group because a lot of those other groups who are out there now have definitely got an opportunity that we haven’t had to do some storyline stuff, some character stuff." (H/T Metro)

Since becoming head of WWE creative, Triple H has thrust stars like Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, LA Knight, Gunther, and Rhea Ripley into the main event scene.

What have you made of WWE's recent creative direction? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Cm Punk's AEW Controversy Explained

Poll : 0 votes