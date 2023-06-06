Latest on WWE possibly breaking up The Judgment Day - Reports

During last night's episode of RAW, speculation was rife among WWE fans about the beginning of The Judgment Day's potential split.

The faction consists of Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor. Priest faced off against the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins last night. In the final stages of the contest, Balor attempted to aid The Archer of Infamy against the latter's wishes, which led to some friction between the two.

Amid the apparent tension between Balor and Priest, BWE via Ringside News was asked if WWE is planning on breaking up the popular group. The news outlet replied with a resounding "no."

June 6, 2023, marks the first anniversary of Finn Balor joining Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley in the group while subsequently kicking the former leader Edge out of it.

Finn Balor on being a part of The Judgment Day

It is fair to say that before joining the villainous stable, the Irishman's WWE gimmick was no longer resonating with fans like it used to.

During a recent interview with Daniel Cormier for ESPN, the first-ever Universal Champion was asked how he feels about being an integral member of the villainous group. Balor responded:

"It’s reignited my passion for the business [being in Judgment Day]. I don’t wanna say I was getting repetitive or stale, but I was getting very comfortable in the routine that I was in, and I could go out there with my eyes closed and kind of perform, and I felt fine, I felt comfortable. I don’t think that’s a good place to be. You wanna kind of push yourself, and you wanna be excited to go out there and try something new, and I’d really wanted to dive into this heel character for a very long time." (H/T Post Wrestling)

Check out the full interview below:

Balor's involvement in the faction over the past year paid off at WrestleMania 39. He went one-on-one with Edge in a well-received Hell in a Cell match at The Show of Shows.

What are your thoughts on The Judgment Day? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Brock Lesnar and 10 WWE stasr who are FREE AGENTS

Poll : 0 votes