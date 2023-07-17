Latest on WWE's plans to form a new faction – Reports 

This past Friday on SmackDown, WWE fans were teased with the possible formation of a brand new faction as Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits met to discuss business.

Lashley has not been seen on TV since he won the Andre The Giant Memorial battle royal during WrestleMania weekend last April. Since the recent draft, neither he nor The Street Profits seemed to have any creative direction.

According to a recent report on Wrestling Observer Radio via Ringside News, company higher-ups are planning on "starting a new faction" with Bobby, Ford and Dawkins.

One match that many have been clamoring to see in recent years is Bobby Lashley against Roman Reigns, with The All Mighty being one of the few big stars that the Tribal Chief has not faced during his current world title run.

Bobby Lashley looks back on his old WWE faction

During the height of the pandemic, one of the standout acts from the era was the formation of The Hurt Business, consisting of Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander and MVP.

Speaking on the WWE Network show Table for 3, Bobby Lashley spoke about the cultural significance of his faction.

"We were able to give our audience a different look at black talent because, before, it was always like you had to be militant, or dancing, or you had to be this or that. I was like, 'No, man. All of us make good money. We carry ourselves in a certain way so we don't have to be thugs, we don't have to be this, we don't have to be that,' we can show kids such as my son and kids growing up that these three black athletes are very talented. They can do anything else, but at the same time, they're not a thug, they're not tap dancing, they're not doing any of this." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

During their time as a stable, Bobby Lashley won the WWE Championship for the first time in his career, whilst Alexander and Benjamin captured the RAW Tag Team Championships.

