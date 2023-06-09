Latest on WWE's plans to launch a new brand - Reports 

Whilst RAW, SmackDown, and NXT are staples of WWE's weekly schedule, it has been reported that a fourth brand may soon be revealed.

Last year, with the disbanding of NXT UK, Triple H announced that the company will be looking to further expand its presence on the continent with the arrival of NXT Europe.

Since the announcement, news on the brand has been fairly limited, however, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful recently reported that details of the new brand are set "to come late this summer in some capacity".

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse "The intent is, hopefully, if we’re successful (with NXT Europe), to replicate that so it’s NXT Europe, NXT India, NXT South Africa, NXT Mexico."



Despite the fact the company ended NXT UK, many current top superstars such as Butch (a.k.a Pete Dunne), Gunther, and Rhea Ripley made their debut on the brand.

Former WWE star on NXT Europe

With the arrival of the European-based show, the opportunity for many performers to further showcase their talent in the WWE will soon be available.

During a recent interview with Ringsiders Wrestling, former NXT UK Superstar Wild Boar was asked if he knew about NXT Europe's arrival as well as his thoughts on the show itself.

"It was kind of briefly mentioned towards the end when the call came. We didn't know too much about it to be honest with you. Still don't." Wild Boar added, "You've got to be sensible with it," he said. "You don't know what point in your life you're going to be in if an offer comes along. So I can't say yes, I can't say no. All I'm saying is you know, regardless if I'm involved or not, I feel like NXT Europe could be a pretty cool thing." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

In recent years, WWE has put on many top shows outside of the United States, holding events in Wales, Puerto Rico, and Saudi Arabia. The next International Premium Live Event is set to take place on Saturday, July 1st with Money in the Bank emanating from the 02 Arena in London.

