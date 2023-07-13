Latest on WWE's SummerSlam plans for Bray Wyatt - Reports 

Having been absent from WWE TV since March, many are speculating when Bray Wyatt will make his return to the ring.

The former Universal Champion made his official return to the company in October 2022 at the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event. However, since then he has only wrestled one televised match and is currently out of action due to an injury.

With SummerSlam fast approaching, Steve Carrie of Ringside News recently reported that Bray is unlikely to feature in the Detroit PLE on Saturday, August 5th.

"WWE has a lot of plans in place for SummerSlam, but we have been able to confirm that, sadly, Bray Wyatt doesn't have a spot on the card. At this time, there are still no creative plans for Bray Wyatt's WWE return. He is not medically cleared yet."

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Bray Wyatt is reportedly still not medically cleared Bray Wyatt is reportedly still not medically cleared https://t.co/wB3VexXx3H

Before picking up his injury, Wyatt was originally intended to go one-on-one with Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39 last April.

The Undertaker comments on Bray Wyatt's WWE future

Whilst The Eater of Worlds has faced off against many of the WWE's biggest superstars over the years, he is yet to find a character that truly establishes him as a long-term member of the roster.

During a recent interview with the Metro, The Undertaker commented on Wyatt's future, with The Deadman hoping that Wyatt can find success.

"His promos, and then his ability to work – he's an incredible, incredible worker but he's not getting the opportunity to do it. I hope the best for him, I really do think a lot of him. We'll see what happens there." (H/T Metro)

Wyatt and The Undertaker are certainly no strangers. The two stars have faced off against one another at WrestleMania 31 in 2015.

Can Wyatt still succeed in WWE? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

What is CM Punk really like? We asked his acting co-stars here

Poll : 0 votes