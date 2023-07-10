Latest on WWE's SummerSlam plans for Charlotte Flair - Reports 

With SummerSlam fast approaching, many WWE fans are wondering what Charlotte Flair's role in the Premium Live Event on Saturday, August 5, in Detroit will be.

Last month, The Queen failed to defeat the current Women's Champion, Asuka, on SmackDown after Bianca Belair interfered in the contest, resulting in a DQ finish.

According to a recent report from Wrestling Observer Radio, Flair is set to face Asuka and Belair for the gold at SummerSlam.

"They’re doing Asuka and Bianca to set up Asuka, Charlotte, and Bianca three-way for SummerSlam." (H/T f4wonline)

Check out the full video below:

Asuka is set to put her title on the line this Friday on SmackDown as she faces Bianca Belair. The Japanese star defeated the EST of WWE for her belt this past May at Night of Champions.

Charlotte Flair inspired a current champion

Having been one the biggest stars in WWE for almost a decade, the SmackDown star has been a part of many historical moments for the company's evergrowing women's division.

Speaking on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, current NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton revealed that Flair inspired her to begin her wrestling journey.

"I would say I was flipping through the channels. I came across a random Friday Night Smackdown, and I saw Charlotte Flair. I saw that she was blonde, she was buff, she could flip, she could talk some crap, and I was like, that is literally everything that I can do." (H/T Wrestlingnews.co)

During her decade-plus career in World Wrestling Entertainment, Charlotte Flair has had many big moments, from capturing the RAW, SmackDown, and NXT Women's titles as well as being one of the first female stars to main event WrestleMania.

Who is the greatest female WWE Superstar of all time? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at Lacey Evans for s*xualizing his gimmick here.

Poll : 0 votes